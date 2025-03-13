Is Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brookdale Senior Living is one of 1012 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brookdale Senior Living is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKD's full-year earnings has moved 9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BKD has moved about 13.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.9%. This means that Brookdale Senior Living is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.4%.

The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics' current year EPS has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brookdale Senior Living belongs to the Medical - Nursing Homes industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.3% so far this year, so BKD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Halozyme Therapeutics, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 510-stock industry is ranked #64. The industry has moved +6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brookdale Senior Living and Halozyme Therapeutics as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.