Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Price Target Increased by 7.89% to 6.97

The average one-year price target for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) has been revised to 6.97 / share. This is an increase of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 6.46 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.01% from the latest reported closing price of 5.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookdale Senior Living. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKD is 0.11%, an increase of 11.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 213,253K shares. The put/call ratio of BKD is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glenview Capital Management holds 16,945K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,645K shares, representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 20.65% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 15,500K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,000K shares, representing a decrease of 16.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 14,793K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,680K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 37.46% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,845K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,084K shares, representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 43.59% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 6,326K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,105K shares, representing a decrease of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 44 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of September 30, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

