Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Price Target Increased by 12.09% to 6.46

The average one-year price target for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) has been revised to 6.46 / share. This is an increase of 12.09% from the prior estimate of 5.76 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.96% from the latest reported closing price of 5.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookdale Senior Living. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKD is 0.10%, an increase of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 210,225K shares. The put/call ratio of BKD is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glenview Capital Management holds 18,645K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 18,000K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 13,890K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,023K shares, representing an increase of 27.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 77.64% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 12,680K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 7,105K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,045K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 51.71% over the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 44 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of September 30, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.