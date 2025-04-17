Is Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brookdale Senior Living is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1003 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brookdale Senior Living is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKD's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BKD has returned about 25.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 5.4% on average. As we can see, Brookdale Senior Living is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Claritev Corporation (CTEV). The stock has returned 37.5% year-to-date.

For Claritev Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Brookdale Senior Living belongs to the Medical - Nursing Homes industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.3% so far this year, so BKD is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Claritev Corporation falls under the Medical Info Systems industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #28. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brookdale Senior Living and Claritev Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

