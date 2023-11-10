Brookdale Senior (BKD) Shares Rise 1.9% Despite Q3 Earnings Miss

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD shares have gained 1.9% since it reported third-quarter results on Nov 6, 2023. Although it missed earnings estimates, investors seemed convinced by the company’s optimistic adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fourth quarter. Also, RevPAR is expected to grow further in the quarter.

Q3 Earnings

Brookdale Senior incurred a third-quarter 2023 adjusted loss of 22 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 20 cents. The bottom line also widened from an adjusted loss of 15 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

The top line decreased marginally year over year to $757.3 million. Quarterly results were affected by lower other operating income and higher facility operating expenses, partially offset by increased RevPOR, occupancy rate and resident fee revenues.

Q3 Operational Update

Resident fees in the quarter under review jumped 10.3% year over year to $717.1 million, thanks to higher RevPOR and occupancy rate. BKD’s RevPAR for the third quarter jumped 10.7% from a year ago to $4,596, whereas RevPOR rose 9% to $5,919 due to current-year rate increases.

Weighted average occupancy climbed 120 basis points in the quarter to 77.6% with the help of the company’s occupancy rebuild initiatives. However, management fees fell 13.5% year over year to $2.6 million. Also, other operating income declined 96.1% to $2.6 million from the year-ago period due to lower government grants.

Brookdale Senior’s third quarter facility operating expense, excluding certain items, increased 2.3% to $537.4 million due to inflationary pressure and increased referral source costs. This was partially offset by lower premium labor usage.

G&A costs, including certain items, rose 4.2% to $43.1 million in the third quarter. Facility operating lease expenses rose 28.6% to $53.1 million during this period.

The company reported interest income of $6.3 million in the September quarter, up from $2.2 million a year ago. Net loss in the quarter widened to $48.8 million from $28.4 million a year ago due to lower other operating income, higher facility operating expenses and debt interest expenses, partially offset by higher resident fee revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 24.9% to $80.2 million.

Financial Update (as of Sep 30, 2023)

Brookdale Senior exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $331.7 million, which fell from the 2022-end level of $398.9 million. Total assets of $5.8 billion decreased from the figure of $5.9 billion at 2022 end.

Long-term debt, less current portion, totaled $3.5 billion, down from the $3.9 billion figure as of Dec 31, 2022. The current portion of long-term debt was $304.5 million.

Total equity of $493.3 million decreased from the 2022-end level of $584.2 million.

Net cash flow from operations in the third quarter of the year was recorded at $45.8 million, down from $63.5 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted free cash flow in the quarter was at $2.5 million, down from $4.1 million a year ago.

2023 View

For the fourth quarter, the company expects 9.5-10% year-over-year growth in RevPAR. It expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $77-$82 million in the December quarter, up from the year-ago level of $46.6 million.

For the full year 2023, it anticipates net capital expenditure for non-development purposes to be around $195 million.

