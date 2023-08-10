Brookdale Senior (BKD) Shares Jump 18.7% Since Q2 Earnings Beat

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD shares have risen 18.7% since it reported strong second-quarter results on Aug 7, 2023, supported by increased RevPOR, occupancy rate and resident fee revenues. Investors are also hopeful as the company expects RevPOR to further grow 10-10.5% year over year in the third quarter. However, for the third quarter, the company expects adjusted EBITDA within $73-$78 million, down from the year-ago level of $106.9 million.

Q2 Earnings

Brookdale Senior incurred a second-quarter 2023 adjusted loss of 15 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 20 cents. The bottom line also narrowed from an adjusted loss of 45 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

The top line increased 8.9% year over year to $750.8 million. However, the positives were partially offset by inflationary pressure and higher facility operating expenses.

Q2 Operational Update

Resident fees in the quarter under review jumped 10.9% year over year to $710.2 million, thanks to higher RevPOR and occupancy rate. BKD’s RevPAR for the second quarter jumped 11.6% from a year ago to $4,544, whereas RevPOR rose 8.8% to $5,939 due to in-place rate increases.

Weighted average occupancy climbed 190 basis points in the quarter to 76.5% with the help of the company’s occupancy rebuild initiatives. However, management fees fell 24.6% year over year to $2.5 million. Also, other operating income decreased 51% to $4.1 million from the year-ago period.

Brookdale Senior’s second quarter facility operating expense, excluding certain items, increased 3.4% to $531.1 million due to inflationary pressure, higher incentive compensation and referral source costs. This was partially offset by lower premium labor and primarily contract labor usage.

G&A costs, including certain items, rose 8.6% to $45.3 million in the second quarter. Facility operating lease expenses rose 21.6% to $50.5 million during this period.

The company reported interest income of $6.1 million in the June quarter, up from $0.8 million a year ago. Net loss in the quarter narrowed to $4.5 million from $84.2 million a year ago, thanks to higher resident fee revenues, partially offset by higher facility operating expenses and debt interest expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 60.5% to $81.4 million.

Financial Update (as of Jun 30, 2023)

Brookdale Senior exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $336.6 million, which fell from the 2022-end level of $398.9 million. Total assets of $5,904.7 million decreased from the figure of $5,937.1 million at 2022 end.

Long-term debt, less current portion totaled $3,760.6 million, down from the $3,784.1 million figure as of Dec 31, 2022. The current portion of long-term debt was $53.7 million.

Total equity of $539.3 million decreased from the 2022-end level of $584.2 million.

Net cash flow from operations in the second quarter was recorded at $63.8 million, up from $11.6 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted free cash outflow in the quarter was at $7.5 million, narrowed from $48.5 million a year ago.

