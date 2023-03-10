Brookdale Senior (BKD) February Weighted Average Occupancy Up

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD recently announced that its February weighted average occupancy climbed 300 basis points from the year-ago level to 76.3%. Considering the January weighted average occupancy level of 76.6%, which jumped 320 basis points, it is safe to say that the company has witnessed a favorable start this year.

The momentum is likely to continue in the coming days and buoy its results. So far, the company is well above the first-quarter 2022 weighted average occupancy of 73.4%.

Brookdale Senior Living has witnessed 16 straight months of year-over-year increases in weighted average occupancy. This highlights the company’s ongoing improvement in occupancy levels, which will likely translate to increased resident fee revenues.

The company’s 2022 resident fee revenues witnessed 1.6% year-over-year growth to $2,585.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 total revenues is pegged at above $3 billion, indicating 7.6% growth from the 2022 level.

However, the weighted average occupancy for the quarter-to-date period declined some 70 basis points from fourth-quarter levels, which is in line with the pre-pandemic seasonality. This might suggest that the industry is looking beyond the pandemic blues and it is getting back to its normal shape.

The continued increased occupancy levels are expected to bring higher maintenance, food costs and labor expenses for BKD amid the ongoing inflationary pressures, which can weigh on the margins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 2023 bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.17 per share. Nevertheless, the estimate indicates an improvement of 6.4% from the year-ago loss of $1.25 per share.

Price Performance

Brookdale Senior Living shares have gained 16.1% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s fall of 3.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Brookdale Senior Living currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the broader medical space may look at players like Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS, Viemed Healthcare, Inc. VMD and BioLife Solutions, Inc. BLFS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avanos Medical’s 2023 earnings predicts 1.8% year-over-year growth. AVNS beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, with the average being 11%.

The consensus mark for Viemed’s 2023 earnings indicates an 87.5% year-over-year increase. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for VMD’s revenues in 2023 suggests 15% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BioLife Solutions’ 2023 earnings suggests 84.2% year-over-year growth. Also, the consensus mark for BLFS’ 2023 revenues suggests 20.7% year-over-year growth.

