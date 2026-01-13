Brookdale Senior 4Q25 Sneak Peek: Occupancy Volume Rises to 82.5%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD recently announced that its December 2025 weighted average occupancy climbed 310 basis points (bps) from the year-ago level to 82.4%. However, it indicates a 10-bps decline from November 2025.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, BKD observed a weighted average occupancy of 82.5%, up from 79.4% a year ago and 81.8% in the third quarter of 2025. It witnessed growth in weighted average occupancy in each of the quarters in 2025. At the fourth-quarter end, it had the capacity to serve around 51,000 residents in 41 states.

The positive trajectory is expected to contribute to increased resident fee revenues. In the initial nine months of 2025, resident fees saw a 4.5% year-over-year rise. The momentum is expected to persist, providing support to the company's results.

For 2025, the company forecasts average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per available unit, or RevPAR, to grow 5.25-6% from a year ago. Additionally, it expects the adjusted EBITDA in the range of $455 million-$460 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter 2025 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 16 cents per share, which remained stable over the past month. The estimate indicates a 5.8% year-over-year improvement. However, the company met earnings estimates once in the past four quarters and missed thrice, with an average surprise of 37.1%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Quote

BKD has witnessed a notable improvement in weighted average occupancy from the pandemic's low of 69.4% in March 2021. Its objective is to streamline its operations to improve occupancy level and profitability.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Brookdale Senior currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are Boston Scientific Corporation BSX, The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG and Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS,each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boston Scientific’s full-year 2025 earnings implies a 21.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure. It has remained stable over the past 60 days. BSX beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.4%.

The consensus estimate for Ensign’s 2025 full-year earnings is pegged at $6.50 per share, implying an 18.2% jump from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for its current-year revenues is pegged at $5.07 billion, indicating 18.9% year-over-year growth. ENSG beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Universal Health’s 2025 bottom line suggests a 31.4% year-over-year improvement. UHS has witnessed one upward estimate revision over the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 15.2%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.