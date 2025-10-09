Brookdale Posts Strong YoY Rise in September 2025 Occupancy

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD recently released its consolidated occupancy results for September 2025. During the month, the company reported a weighted average consolidated occupancy rate of 82.5%, which expanded 330 basis points (bps) compared with September 2024 and a 70-basis-point gain from the previous month. At September-end, the consolidated occupancy rate improved 60 bps sequentially to 83.8%.

For the third quarter of 2025, the weighted average consolidated occupancy stood at 81.8%, reflecting year-over-year growth of 290 bps and a sequential increase of 170 bps.

Regarding same-community performance, weighted average occupancy for September 2025 reached 82.7%, up 270 bps year over year. This improvement was attributed to a combination of stronger move-in volumes and reduced move-out activity relative to the same period last year. Compared with August 2025, same community occupancy rose 40 bps.

At the end of September, same community occupancy climbed to 84%, reflecting a 30-basis-point gain from the previous month. Furthermore, weighted average same community occupancy reached 82.3% in the third quarter, which improved 260 bps year over year and a sequential increase of 150 bps. Notably, this represents the highest sequential growth in same community occupancy since 2022.

Advantages of Brookdale’s Rising Occupancy Rates

A consistent uptick in its weighted average occupancy rate indicates growing patient volumes, which is a positive sign for senior living operators like Brookdale.

Higher occupancy levels are expected to boost resident fee revenues, which constitute a major chunk of Brookdale’s total revenues. In the first half of 2025, these fees made up nearly 96% of the company’s total revenues. As a result, increasing resident fees are also likely to support the growth of Brookdale’s adjusted EBITDA, which is forecasted to be between $445 million and $455 million for 2025. The midpoint of this guidance represents a 16.5% increase over the company’s 2024 reported figure.

As of June 30, 2025, Brookdale and its affiliated entities operated and managed 645 senior living communities across 41 states in the United States, collectively accommodating approximately 58,000 residents. This vast operational footprint, combined with the company’s clinical expertise and expanded suite of services, positions it well to serve the evolving needs of an aging U.S. population.

BKD’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Brookdale have gained 39.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth. BKD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP, Encompass Health Corporation EHC and Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP. While ANI Pharmaceuticals currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Encompass Health and Medpace carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 22.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIP’s 2025 earnings implies an improvement of 40%, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 37% from the respective year-ago reported figures.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIP’s 2025 earnings has moved 0.4% north in the past 30 days. Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals have gained 66.4% in the past year.

The bottom line of Encompass Health outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.02%. The consensus estimate for EHC’s 2025 earnings implies a rise of 18.3%, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 10.2% from the respective year-ago reported figures.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EHC’s 2025 earnings has moved 0.6% north in the past 60 days. Shares of Encompass Health have gained 32.9% in the past year.

Medpace’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.87%. The consensus estimate for MEDP’s 2025 earnings indicates a rise of 10.9%, while the same for revenues implies an improvement of 16.8% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEDP’s 2025 earnings has moved 0.1% north in the past seven days. Shares of Medpace have gained 54% in the past year.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.