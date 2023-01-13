Brookdale CFO Steven Swain To Step Down, Names Dawn Kussow New Finance Chief; Revises FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD), an owner and operator of retirement homes, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Steven Swain would terminate his employment with effect from February 24.

Subsequently, the company has appointed its Chief Accounting Officer Dawn Kussow as its new CFO. In addition to her new role, Kussow will also continue to serve as principal accounting officer.

Brookdale noted that the leadership change serves as part of the recently implemented additional corporate and field optimizations.

In addition, based on its preliminary 2022 financial results, the company has revised its full-year forecast.

For the fiscal 2022, the company now projects its adjusted EBITDA to be modestly below the previous guidance of $250 million to $260 million. It also now anticipates its annual revenue and other operating income to exceed prior projections.

Lucinda Baier, Brookdale's CEO, said: "I am pleased to announce that we continued strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter 2022. We are continuing to respond to a challenging labor market and faced the unexpected impact of winter storm Elliott…"

