Brookdale Acquires Major Stake in ABRDN Property Trust

December 05, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Standard Life Investments Property Income (GB:API) has released an update.

Brookdale International Partners, L.P. and Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund have acquired a significant stake in ABRDN Property Income Trust Limited, amounting to 5.38% of the voting rights through financial instruments. This strategic move highlights the interest of Weiss Asset Management, the investment manager, in expanding its influence in the property income sector. The acquisition was finalized on November 25, 2024, with the notification completed by November 29, 2024.

