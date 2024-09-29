News & Insights

Brookdale To Acquire 18 Triple Net Leased Senior Living Communities From DHC For $135 Mln

September 29, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) said that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) will acquire 18 triple net leased senior living communities that Brookdale currently leases from Diversified Healthcare Trust for $135 million.

Brookdale has leased and operated these 18 communities since February 2003. The 18 communities include 876 units located across 10 states serving primarily assisted living residents as well as memory care residents.

Diversified Healthcare Trust plans to use the proceeds from the transaction to pay down its $941 million of senior secured notes due January 2026.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

