Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Brooge Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$21m ÷ (US$455m - US$60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Brooge Energy has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 12%.

NasdaqCM:BROG Return on Capital Employed August 3rd 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Brooge Energy's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Brooge Energy has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Brooge Energy's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Brooge Energy's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around three years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 5.2%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, Brooge Energy has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 13% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Brooge Energy's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Brooge Energy's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 12% over the last year, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Brooge Energy (of which 2 are concerning!) that you should know about.

While Brooge Energy may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

