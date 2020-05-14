Brooge Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BROG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brooge Energy Ltd (Symbol: BROG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.48, changing hands as low as $10.35 per share. Brooge Energy Ltd shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BROG's low point in its 52 week range is $7.36 per share, with $13.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.50.

