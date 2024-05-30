Broncus Holding Rewards Employees with Stock Awards

Broncus Holding Corp. (HK:2216) has released an update.

Broncus Holding Corp. has announced the granting of 797,241 restricted stock unit (RSU) awards to four employees as part of an incentive plan that aligns their interests with the company’s long-term growth. The RSUs, which represent approximately 0.15% of the total shares, come with performance-based vesting conditions and will not require financial assistance from the group for the purchase of shares. The move is aimed at rewarding employees for their contributions and retaining talent to foster the Group’s future growth and profitability.

