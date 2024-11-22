Brompton Splt Banc A Announces Fund Distributions

Brompton Splt Banc A (TSE:SBC) has released an update.
Brompton Funds has announced distributions for several of its funds, offering up to $0.10 per share for class A shareholders and $0.15948 for preferred shareholders of the Dividend Growth Split Corp. Fund. Additionally, Brompton provides a distribution reinvestment plan that allows shareholders to reinvest their dividends commission-free, enhancing potential returns through compound growth.
