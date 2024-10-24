Brompton Funds Announces Upcoming Distributions

Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) has released an update.

Brompton Funds has announced upcoming distributions for several of its funds, highlighting the potential for investors to benefit from reinvestment plans that offer compound growth without additional commission fees. Investors in funds such as Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund and Dividend Growth Split Corp. can look forward to scheduled payouts, providing opportunities to reinvest dividends and enhance their financial portfolios.

