News & Insights

Stocks
DDWWF

Brompton Funds Announces Upcoming Distributions

May 24, 2024 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dividend Growth Split Corp. Class A (TSE:DGS) has released an update.

Brompton Funds has announced upcoming distributions for its class A and preferred shareholders, with payments set for June 14, 2024, based on records from May 31, 2024. Class A shareholders are also offered a distribution reinvestment plan for compounded growth without commission fees. However, Brompton Energy Split Corp. will not distribute May payments for class A shares due to a net asset value below the required threshold.

For further insights into TSE:DGS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DDWWF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.