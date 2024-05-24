Brompton Funds Announces Upcoming Distributions

Dividend Growth Split Corp. Class A (TSE:DGS) has released an update.

Brompton Funds has announced upcoming distributions for its class A and preferred shareholders, with payments set for June 14, 2024, based on records from May 31, 2024. Class A shareholders are also offered a distribution reinvestment plan for compounded growth without commission fees. However, Brompton Energy Split Corp. will not distribute May payments for class A shares due to a net asset value below the required threshold.

