Brompton Funds Announces Upcoming Distributions

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Class A (TSE:GDV) has released an update.

Brompton Funds has announced June 14, 2024, as the distribution date for class A shareholders, with a per-share distribution ranging from $0.06667 to $0.10 across various funds, as well as a $0.1375 payout for preferred shareholders of one of its funds. Class A shareholders can benefit from a DRIP program, allowing reinvestment of distributions to compound growth. However, due to net asset value conditions, Brompton Energy Split Corp. will not be paying its May distribution, with future distributions contingent on meeting specific net asset value requirements.

