Brompton Funds Announces Upcoming Distributions

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) has released an update.

Brompton Funds has announced upcoming June 14 distributions for several of its funds, with payments to class A shareholders who are on record by May 31, 2024, and offers a DRIP program for automatic reinvestment of these distributions. Notably, no May distribution will be paid for the Brompton Energy Split Corp. (ESP) class A shares due to a net asset value falling below a specific threshold. Brompton is a seasoned investment fund manager, known for its income-focused investment solutions and exchange-traded funds.

For further insights into TSE:PWI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.