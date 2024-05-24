News & Insights

Brompton Funds Announces Upcoming Distributions

May 24, 2024 — 02:07 pm EDT

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) has released an update.

Brompton Funds has announced upcoming June 14 distributions for several of its funds, with payments to class A shareholders who are on record by May 31, 2024, and offers a DRIP program for automatic reinvestment of these distributions. Notably, no May distribution will be paid for the Brompton Energy Split Corp. (ESP) class A shares due to a net asset value falling below a specific threshold. Brompton is a seasoned investment fund manager, known for its income-focused investment solutions and exchange-traded funds.

