Brompton Funds Announces June Distributions

May 24, 2024 — 02:07 pm EDT

Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) has released an update.

Brompton Funds has announced upcoming distributions for several of its investment funds, with payments to be made to class A shareholders on June 14, 2024. The distributions range from $0.06667 to $0.10 per share, depending on the fund, with a DRIP option available for shareholders wishing to reinvest their distributions. However, the Brompton Energy Split Corp. will not pay out its May distribution for class A shares to preserve net asset value, with future payments contingent on meeting net asset value requirements.

