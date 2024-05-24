Brompton Funds Announces June Distributions

Brompton Splt Banc A (TSE:SBC) has released an update.

Brompton Funds has announced upcoming distributions for its class A and preferred shareholders, set to be paid on June 14, 2024, with a record date of May 31, 2024. Shareholders have the option to reinvest their distributions through the DRIP program for compounded growth. However, the Brompton Energy Split Corp. will not be issuing May distributions for class A shares due to a net asset value below the set threshold.

For further insights into TSE:SBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.