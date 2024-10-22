News & Insights

Brompton Boosts Stake in Aberforth Geared Trust

October 22, 2024 — 11:42 am EDT

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC (GB:AGVI) has released an update.

Brompton Asset Management Ltd has increased its voting rights in Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust PLC to 11.67%, up from a previous 7.8%. This significant acquisition highlights Brompton’s growing influence and interest in the trust, making it a noteworthy move for investors tracking portfolio management trends.

