BrokerTec Extends Partnership With LCH RepoClear

May 18, 2023 — 06:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Derivatives marketplace CME Group, Inc. (CME) Thursday said its BrokerTec, a provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in fixed income markets, has expanded partnership with LCH RepoClear.

RepoClear at LCH Ltd provides cash bond and repo trade clearing service.

The expanded collaoration with LCH RepoClear helps to clear Euro-denominated securities with LCH through BrokerTec Quote, the dealer-to-client Request for Quote (RFQ) Repo trading solution, CME said in a statement.

Currently, the companies partner to provide Sponsored Clearing of Gilt Repo on BrokerTec Quote.

"With this collaboration, the buyside is able to gain greater access to LCH RepoClear, the largest liquidity pool for cleared Euro-denominated government bonds, whilst banks can benefit from netting opportunities thus alleviating their resource management pressures," said Emmanuel Rolland, COO Repoclear, Collateral and Liquidity Management, LCH SA.

