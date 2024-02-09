News & Insights

Brokers say 2 mln tons of 2023 Ukrainian corn harvest still in fields

Credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH

February 09, 2024 — 04:28 am EST

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Feb 9 (Reuters) - About 2 million metric tons of corn still remain in unharvested fields in several Ukrainian regions, brokers said on Friday.

It is quite common for farmers to leave fields of corn over winter in case of a wet autumn. Wet corn requires expensive drying for successful storage, while frost and dry winter weather can save a lot of money on expensive gas.

"As of February 8, almost 320,000 hectares of corn, or almost 2 million tons of harvest, remained to be harvested in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Dnipro regions," Spike Brokers, which tracks export statistics, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The brokers did not provide specific reasons for why the crops have not been harvested, but all four regions are in close proximity to the battle lines and are constantly subjected to massive bombardment by Russian forces.

Spike Brokers also said that corn prices continue to decline.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters
