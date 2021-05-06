Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) With These New Forecasts

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

After the upgrade, the two analysts covering Urban Edge Properties are now predicting revenues of US$391m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plunge 33% to US$0.37 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$350m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.097 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:UE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$18.63, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Urban Edge Properties, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$22.00 and the most bearish at US$13.50 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Urban Edge Properties shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Urban Edge Properties' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 24% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Urban Edge Properties is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Urban Edge Properties.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Urban Edge Properties, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including recent substantial insider selling. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 5 other concerns we've identified .

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.