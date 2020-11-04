Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) With These New Forecasts

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 9.4% to US$2.56 over the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After the upgrade, the consensus from RPC's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$556m in 2021, which would reflect a definite 19% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 82% to US$0.19. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$492m and US$0.24 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NYSE:RES Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$2.67, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values RPC at US$4.25 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$1.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 19% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 1.4% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.6% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - RPC is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around RPC's prospects. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So RPC could be a good candidate for more research.

