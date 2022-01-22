Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) With These New Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 4.6% to US$92.19 over the past 7 days. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Nicolet Bankshares' four analysts is for revenues of US$252m in 2022, which would reflect a meaningful 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 36% to US$6.89. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$202m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.29 in 2022. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved in recent times, with a very substantial lift in revenue and a modest lift to earnings per share estimates.

NasdaqCM:NCBS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2022

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Nicolet Bankshares 13% to US$101 on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Nicolet Bankshares at US$100.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$94.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Nicolet Bankshares is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Nicolet Bankshares' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 20% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 13% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Nicolet Bankshares is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Nicolet Bankshares.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Nicolet Bankshares analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

