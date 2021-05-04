Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) With These New Forecasts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Generac Holdings' 13 analysts is for revenues of US$3.6b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 27% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 29% to US$9.41. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.84 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:GNRC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$400, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Generac Holdings at US$500 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$348. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Generac Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 38% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 14% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Generac Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Generac Holdings could be a good candidate for more research.

