Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) With These New Forecasts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Futu Holdings' ten analysts is for revenues of HK$8.2b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 74% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 50% to HK$26.09. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of HK$7.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of HK$23.69 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of HK$1,526, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Futu Holdings at HK$239 per share, while the most bearish prices it at HK$139. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Futu Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 110% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 288% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.2% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Futu Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Futu Holdings could be a good candidate for more research.

