Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) With These New Forecasts

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from First Western Financial's two analysts is for revenues of US$103m in 2021, which would reflect a major 21% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to be US$2.81, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$85m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.56 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:MYFW Earnings and Revenue Growth October 28th 2020

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$18.75, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values First Western Financial at US$20.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$17.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting First Western Financial is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the First Western Financial's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting First Western Financial's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 21% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 13% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.3% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect First Western Financial to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So First Western Financial could be a good candidate for more research.

Analysts are clearly in love with First Western Financial at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as recent substantial insider selling. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

