Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) With These New Forecasts

Shareholders in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Fathom Holdings from its dual analysts is for revenues of US$248m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 40% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 104% to US$0.24 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$223m and US$0.28 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqCM:FTHM Earnings and Revenue Growth March 29th 2021

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$55.50, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Fathom Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$56.00 and the most bearish at US$55.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 40% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 37% annual growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. So although Fathom Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Fathom Holdings is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Fathom Holdings could be a good candidate for more research.

That's a pretty serious upgrade, but shareholders might be even more pleased to know that forecasts expect Fathom Holdings to be able to reach break-even within the next few years. For more information, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about these forecasts.

