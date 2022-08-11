Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) With These New Forecasts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After the upgrade, the nine analysts covering Delek US Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$19b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a decent 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 110% to US$8.63. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$17b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.67 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates. NYSE:DK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$31.59, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Delek US Holdings at US$47.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$23.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Delek US Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 31% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.7% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 5.1% per year. So it's clear with the acceleration in growth, Delek US Holdings is expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Delek US Holdings.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 3 potential concerns with Delek US Holdings, including a weak balance sheet. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other concerns we've identified .

We also provide an overview of the Delek US Holdings Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

