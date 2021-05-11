Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) With These New Forecasts

Shareholders in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from BeiGene's 18 analysts is for revenues of US$1.1b in 2021, which would reflect a huge 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are presumed to reduce, shrinking 17% from last year to US$11.19. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$944m and US$13.08 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqGS:BGNE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$360, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values BeiGene at US$512 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$158. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that BeiGene's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 32% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 45% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while BeiGene's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around BeiGene's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So BeiGene could be a good candidate for more research.

