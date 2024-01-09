Brokerages push to undo $1.8 bln verdict in real estate commissions case

By Mike Scarcella

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The National Association of Realtors and a group of major residential brokerages on Monday sought to wipe out a federal jury’s $1.8 billion verdict for Missouri-area home sellers who said they paid artificially inflated real estate commissions.

The real estate association and brokerage companies Keller Williams and units of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N asked U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough in Kansas City, Missouri, to reject the verdict and rule for them as a matter of law or otherwise grant a new trial.

They are challenging a federal jury’s Oct. 31 decision for a class of home sellers who said they were overcharged on commissions they paid to agents for buyers.

The verdict has rocked the residential real estate industry, spurring new lawsuits in U.S. courts across the country.

The defendants in Monday’s filings argued the evidence in the Missouri case did not support the verdict, and also that the judge applied the wrong legal standard in giving the jury instructions prior to their deliberations.

“The result of the trial in this case defies precedent, logic and the evidence,” attorneys for the Chicago-based realtors association wrote.

The group in a statement said it had “solid grounds” for objecting to the verdict. Keller Williams called the verdict “disturbing,” and said it was driving “baseless copycat suits.”

The plaintiffs’ attorneys countered that the defendants were “rehashing” arguments they “lost over and over again” at trial.

“There is zero concern on our side of the table. We will win the expected appeal and bring an end to this price fixing once and for all,” plaintiffs’ attorney Michael Ketchmark said.

The home sellers' lawsuit claimed the brokerages conspired with the real estate association to inflate the commission that sellers pay to buyers, an amount governed by what is known as the "buyer broker commission rule."

That commission, which can be upwards of 6% of the price of a house, is shared between agents for the buyer and seller.

The realtors association in Monday’s filing said the rule “is simply a disclosure requirement that does not fix commissions.”

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher’s Theodore Boutrous, an attorney for HomeServices, in a statement called the verdict “misguided and excessive.”

The defendants can separately appeal the verdict to the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals if Bough rules against them.

The case is Rhonda Burnett et al v. The National Association of Realtors et al, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, No. 4:19-cv-00332-SRB.

