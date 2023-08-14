News & Insights

US Markets
XP

Broker XP's revenue rises on higher client assets, card segment growth

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

August 14, 2023 — 04:54 pm EDT

Written by Manya Saini and Peter Siqueira for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment manager and broker XP XP.O on Monday reported a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by a rebound in the capital markets that saw its client assets breach the 1-trillion-reais mark, and robust demand for its card products.

Investor risk appetite has rebounded this year in line with a rally in the global capital markets as worries over further interest rates and a deep recession in major economies eased.

The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX has gained roughly 16% so far this year after a bruising 2022. The upbeat sentiment on Wall Street was also echoed across major emerging markets.

XP's total client assets climbed 21% to 1.02 trillion reais ($205.46 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 846 billion reais a year earlier.

Shares in the company initially rose 4% after the company's results, but pared gains in volatile aftermarket trading. The stock has surged roughly 66% so far this year.

Spending on XP's cards held up against the tough macroeconomic backdrop in the second quarter as consumers remained largely resilient. Total payment volumes rose 77% to 9.7 billion reais in the quarter.

Net revenue rose to 3.55 billion reais, up 3% from a year earlier, while net income increased 7% to come in at 977 million reais, compared with 913 million reais a year earlier.

($1 = 4.9644 reais)

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Peter Siqueira in Sao Paulo; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XP
SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.