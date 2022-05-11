Broker TP ICAP's revenue rises as market volatility drives trading

Muhammed Husain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

TP ICAP, the world's largest inter-dealer broker, said on Wednesday its first-quarter revenue rose 14% as heightened market volatility spurred global trading opportunities.

The London-listed company, which brings together buyers and sellers in the financial, energy and commodity markets, said revenue rose to 556 million pounds ($685.77 million) for the three-month period ended March 31, compared with 487 million pounds a year earlier, on a constant-currency basis.

($1 = 0.8108 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

