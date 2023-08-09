Broker TP ICAP's profit swells on steady energy markets, cost control

Adds company statement in paragraph 4, details on interim dividend in paragraph 5, and revenue in paragraph 6

Aug 9 (Reuters) - TP ICAP TCAPI.L reported a higher half-year profit on Wednesday after the world's biggest inter-dealer broker kept a tight lid on costs and as its commodities division benefited from steady energy markets.

The London-listed company reported an adjusted profit before tax of 146 million pounds ($186.33 million) for the six-month period ended June 30, compared with 116 million pounds a year ago.

Energy markets normalised following a challenging 2022 when heightened geopolitical uncertainty led to a pronounced reduction in trading volumes, the company said.

"Central banks are committed to deploying monetary policy to combat inflation; energy markets are normalising. These trends benefit our Global Broking and Energy & Commodities divisions," the company said in a statement.

TP ICAP also announced a share buyback programme worth 30 million pounds.

The British company, which was born out of the merger of brokers Tullett Prebon and ICAP, proposed an interim dividend of 4.8 pence per share, compared with 4.5 pence last year.

Revenue edged 1% higher to 1.13 billion pounds, coming off a strong comparable period last year, when trading platforms saw a revival in volumes and client activity levels as the Ukraine war and risks of a recession due to tightening monetary policies kept financial markets volatile.

($1 = 0.7836 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

