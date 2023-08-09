Broker TP ICAP's half-yearly profit rises

Aug 9 (Reuters) - TP ICAP TCAPI.L reported a higher half-yearly profit on Wednesday after the world's biggest inter-deal broker kept a tight lid on costs and as energy markets normalised.

The London-listed company reported adjusted profit before tax of 146 million pounds ($186.33 million) for the six-month period ended June 30, compared with 116 million pounds a year ago.

The company also announced a share buyback programme worth 30 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7836 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

