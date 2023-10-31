News & Insights

Broker TP ICAP Q3 revenue rises on boost from energy and commodities unit

October 31, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Oct 31 (Reuters) - TP ICAP TCAPI.L, the world's biggest inter-dealer broker, on Tuesday reported a 5% rise in third-quarter revenue, powered by strong performance in its energy and commodities division.

The revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was at 512 million pounds ($622.13 million), it said, adding that its trading was in-line with its expectations so far this year.

($1 = 0.8230 pounds)

