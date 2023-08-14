Broker Sucden takes legal action against alleged Trafigura fraudster Gupta

By Eric Onstad and Sam Tobin

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Commodity broker Sucden Financial Ltd has filed a court claim against Indian businessman Prateek Gupta, whom global trader Trafigura has accused of fraud of over half a billion dollars, London court records showed.

Geneva-based Trafigura filed a lawsuit against Gupta in February, alleging seven companies that Trafigura said are controlled by him carried out "systematic fraud" over nickel cargoes it claims were replaced with cheaper materials.

Last month, lawyers for Gupta rejected the fraud allegations, saying it had been Trafigura employees that proposed Gupta substitute other materials for nickel.

A court website showed that on Friday Sucden Financial filed a claim in London's Commercial Court against Gupta and two firms linked to him, TMT Metals AG and Mine Craft Ltd.

No further details were available, including the amount of the claim, since documents have not yet been released by the court.

Sucden Financial was not immediately available to comment on Monday, but it told Reuters in May that TMT Metals owed money to the broker which was included in overall bad debts in Sucden's 2022 accounts.

Those accounts show "6.5 million pounds ($8.20 million) for possible impairment in the value of trading debtors". At the time, the broker said its bad debt was "100% written down", and it had no other exposure to TMT.

Representatives for Gupta did not reply on Monday to requests to comment on the Sucden Financial claim.

Trafigura said in February when first announcing the alleged fraud that it was committed by "a group of companies connected to and apparently controlled by Mr Prateek Gupta including TMT Metals and companies owned by UD Trading Group".

Trafigura's metals division booked a $590 million impairment in its October-March financial results due to the alleged nickel fraud.

Sucden Financial, one of eight members of the London Metal Exchange that is allowed to trade in the open-outcry trading floor, posted pre-tax profits of 18.4 million pounds in 2022 versus 18.3 million the year before.

