Broker Revenue Forecasts For uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Are Surging Higher

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. The stock price has risen 5.0% to US$44.00 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from uniQure's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$82m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a huge increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 54% to US$1.71. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$67m and losses of US$2.08 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of €58.44, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values uniQure at €91.85 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €45.92. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that uniQure's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow many times over, well above its historical decline of 19% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 20% next year. So it looks like uniQure is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around uniQure's prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at uniQure.

