Broker Revenue Forecasts For Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) Are Surging Higher

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Turtle Beach will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 16% to US$34.10 in the last 7 days. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Turtle Beach from its six analysts is for revenues of US$365m in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plunge 52% to US$1.42 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$323m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.33 in 2021. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved in recent times, with a nice gain to revenue and a small increase to earnings per share estimates.

NasdaqGM:HEAR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Turtle Beach 39% to US$38.67 on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Turtle Beach at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$28.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Turtle Beach's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Turtle Beach'shistorical trends, as next year's 11% revenue growth is roughly in line with 13% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 8.9% next year. So although Turtle Beach is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Turtle Beach.

