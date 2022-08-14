Broker Revenue Forecasts For Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 10.0% over the past week, closing at US$9.61. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Theravance Biopharma's eight analysts is for revenues of US$97m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 85% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$63m in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a considerable lift to revenue forecasts. NasdaqGM:TBPH Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Theravance Biopharma's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 242% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 15% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.5% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Theravance Biopharma to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Theravance Biopharma this year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Theravance Biopharma.

Analysts are clearly in love with Theravance Biopharma at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as recent substantial insider selling. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

