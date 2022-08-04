Broker Revenue Forecasts For Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Are Surging Higher

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Seres Therapeutics' eight analysts is for revenues of US$20m in 2022, which would reflect a disturbing 86% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are supposed to balloon 223% to US$2.26 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$18m and losses of US$2.33 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqGS:MCRB Earnings and Revenue Growth August 4th 2022

The consensus price target rose 7.1% to US$15.00, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for this year. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Seres Therapeutics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$4.00 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Seres Therapeutics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 98% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 37% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Seres Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Seres Therapeutics is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Seres Therapeutics.

