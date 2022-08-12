Broker Revenue Forecasts For Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Primoris Services' four analysts is for revenues of US$4.3b in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a solid 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 6.5% to US$2.44. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.27 in 2022. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a nice increase in revenue and a slight bump in earnings per share estimates. NasdaqGS:PRIM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

As a result, it might be a surprise to see that the analysts have cut their price target 5.4% to US$29.00, which could suggest the forecast improvement in performance is not expected to last. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Primoris Services analyst has a price target of US$33.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$21.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Primoris Services shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Primoris Services' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 40% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.3% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.7% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Primoris Services to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Primoris Services' future valuation. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Primoris Services.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Primoris Services going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.