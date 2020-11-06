Broker Revenue Forecasts For PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that PerkinElmer will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After this upgrade, PerkinElmer's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$4.3b in 2021. This would be a substantial 34% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$3.6b in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a great increase in revenue forecasts.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that PerkinElmer's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 34% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.2% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that PerkinElmer is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for next year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at PerkinElmer.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 2 potential warning sign with PerkinElmer, including a weak balance sheet. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of PerkinElmer's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

