Broker Revenue Forecasts For Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Golar LNG too, with the stock up 18% to US$25.84 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the consensus from seven analysts covering Golar LNG is for revenues of US$374m in 2022, implying a definite 18% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$338m in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a nice increase in revenue forecasts. NasdaqGS:GLNG Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 32% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 20% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 5.6% annually for the foreseeable future. The forecasts do look bearish for Golar LNG, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Golar LNG this year. They're also forecasting for revenues to shrink at a quicker rate than companies in the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Golar LNG.

Looking to learn more? We have analyst estimates for Golar LNG going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

