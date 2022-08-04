Broker Revenue Forecasts For Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Editas Medicine too, with the stock up 11% to US$18.69 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Editas Medicine's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$23m in 2022, which would reflect an uncomfortable 9.9% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$3.37 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$21m and losses of US$3.39 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts noticeably increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to hold steady.

NasdaqGS:EDIT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 4th 2022

The consensus price target held steady at US$30.79 despite the upgrade to revenue forecasts and ongoing losses. Analysts seem to think the business is otherwise performing roughly in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Editas Medicine, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$80.00 and the most bearish at US$8.00 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 19% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 29% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Editas Medicine is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Editas Medicine's prospects. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Editas Medicine.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 4 potential risks with Editas Medicine, including recent substantial insider selling. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 3 other risks we've identified .

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.