Broker Revenue Forecasts For Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 7.3% to US$85.29 over the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Digital Turbine's six analysts is for revenues of US$491m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a huge 90% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to surge 96% to US$0.87. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$393m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.87 in 2022. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

NasdaqCM:APPS Earnings and Revenue Growth March 24th 2021

The consensus price target increased 8.0% to US$90.50, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Digital Turbine at US$105 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$65.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Digital Turbine's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 67% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 30% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Digital Turbine is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Digital Turbine.

